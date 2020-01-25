FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Down 0.1%

FairFX Group Plc (LON:EQLS) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.40 ($1.02), approximately 295,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of FairFX Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 million and a PE ratio of 64.50.

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

