Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

FEVR opened at GBX 1,533 ($20.17) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,015.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

