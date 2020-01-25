Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.71.

FIS stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a 200 day moving average of $134.85. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

