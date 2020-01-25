Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

