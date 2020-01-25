FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for LPA Group (LON:LPA)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of LPA Group (LON:LPA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of LPA Group stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.09. LPA Group has a one year low of GBX 74.01 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.75.
LPA Group Company Profile
