FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for LPA Group (LON:LPA)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of LPA Group (LON:LPA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LPA Group stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.09. LPA Group has a one year low of GBX 74.01 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.75.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

