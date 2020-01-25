FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, 17,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 7,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

FinServ Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

