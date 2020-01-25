First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Releases Earnings Results

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 16.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

