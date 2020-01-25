First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) Trading Up 0%

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $22.06, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.