Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $122.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,267,050.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $36,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

