FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.98

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and traded as high as $79.43. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund shares last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 3,652 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter.

