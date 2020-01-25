Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Receives $49.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.79.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $4,123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock worth $317,685,243. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FND traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. 577,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,302. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

