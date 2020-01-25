Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,244,980 shares of company stock worth $317,685,243. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

