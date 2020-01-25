Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,164.29 ($107.40).

FLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

FLTR traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,888 ($116.92). 98,584 shares of the stock traded hands. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,847.89.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total transaction of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

