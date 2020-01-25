Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.0% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. 2,299,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,144. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

