Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Receives €77.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €77.50 ($90.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRA shares. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of FRA FRA traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €69.70 ($81.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,117 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €75.29. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

