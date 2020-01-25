Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.52.

FCX stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 29,552,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,087,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888,904 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 195,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,201,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

