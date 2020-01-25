Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

FREQ has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

FREQ traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. 79,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,422. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

