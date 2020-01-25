Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.11 ($91.99).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €72.02 ($83.74) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €76.68 ($89.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of €66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.