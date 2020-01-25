Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €51.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRE. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.90 ($65.00).

FRA:FRE opened at €48.83 ($56.77) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.37.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

