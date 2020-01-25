FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Hits $214.92 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $214.92 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00026557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.03 or 0.05534126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011845 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,803,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,931,108 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

