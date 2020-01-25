Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.65 on Friday, reaching $292.81. 3,388,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,588. The company has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

