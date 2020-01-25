Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in HP by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.98. 10,299,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,826,906. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

