Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $1.57 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,246,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.48. 5,520,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,740,203. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

