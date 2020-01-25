Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 352 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after buying an additional 82,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,541,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,339,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,374,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $151,210,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

LOW stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. 3,670,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,482. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.