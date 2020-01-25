Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 918 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

CRM opened at $182.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.80, for a total transaction of $764,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,015 shares of company stock worth $70,986,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.