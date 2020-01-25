Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FULT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.12. 665,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,998. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 5,900 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

