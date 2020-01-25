Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.24). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 93,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 22.78. The company has a market cap of $121.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 147,705 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

