Garland Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Boeing comprises about 0.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,787,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

