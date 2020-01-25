Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.19.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $99.59. 423,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89. Garmin has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $101.31.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $255,099.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 181,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $16,909,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,185 shares of company stock worth $77,782,791. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Garmin by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.