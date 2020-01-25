GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of GLOG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 1,194,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. GasLog has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $656.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 14.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in GasLog by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in GasLog by 9.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GasLog by 37.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

