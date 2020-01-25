GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Evercore ISI currently has $11.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a reduce rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,681. The firm has a market cap of $721.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3,989.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after buying an additional 2,447,740 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

