General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 533,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of General Mills worth $28,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in General Mills by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in General Mills by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in General Mills by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 145,259 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in General Mills by 204,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,781. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

