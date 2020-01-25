Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE:GGB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,117,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 2,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

