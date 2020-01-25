Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gerdau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.
NYSE:GGB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,117,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 2,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.
