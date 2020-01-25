GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. 36,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,129. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $65.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.