GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

GNNDY stock remained flat at $$140.30 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $152.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $456.31 million for the quarter. GN STORE NORD A/ADR had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, research analysts expect that GN STORE NORD A/ADR will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GN STORE NORD A/ADR

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

