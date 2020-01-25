Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.35 Million

Analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report $76.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.25 million. Golar LNG Partners posted sales of $80.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $294.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.17 million to $295.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $303.47 million, with estimates ranging from $299.20 million to $308.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%.

GMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. 531,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $564.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6,283.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,390,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $9,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 23.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,768,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.