GoldBlocks Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, GoldBlocks has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $33,561.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.01181625 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034940 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000912 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bleutrade and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

