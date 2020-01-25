GoldenPyrex Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One GoldenPyrex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 52.2% lower against the US dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $96,886.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.03094254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00200549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile