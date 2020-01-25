Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €29.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.86 ($32.39).

CS traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €24.31 ($28.27). The stock had a trading volume of 5,136,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €24.92 and a 200 day moving average of €23.67. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

