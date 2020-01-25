Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.03 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GYC. Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.20 ($29.30) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.65 ($27.49).

Shares of GYC traded up €0.26 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €23.30 ($27.09). The company had a trading volume of 146,237 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.79. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

