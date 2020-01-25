Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,921,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,119,000 after buying an additional 2,901,600 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Schlumberger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after buying an additional 717,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,149,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

