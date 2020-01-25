Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $4.62 Million Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. MGIC Investment accounts for 2.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. owned 0.09% of MGIC Investment worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $77,766.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,245.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 133,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,870,310.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,198 shares in the company, valued at $23,674,219.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 475,863 shares of company stock worth $6,683,987 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,088. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.08% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

