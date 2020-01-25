Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Reduces Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Prologis by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,134,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136,053 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,775,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,751,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.