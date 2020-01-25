GridCoin One Day Volume Reaches $343.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $978,397.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 427,972,197 coins and its circulating supply is 397,319,165 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

