Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Shares of GFED opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

