Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.83.

HAE stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.45. 555,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,706. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.23. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $252.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,155 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $138,981.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,776. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 49.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

