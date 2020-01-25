Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Hailiang Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

HLG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

