Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hailiang Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Hailiang Education Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

