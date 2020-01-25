Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 475,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,107. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

