Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Earns “Hold” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HOG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.88.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 155,374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

